Meghan Markle can't digest that Prince William is 'more important' than Prince Harry

Prince Harry's spot in the line of succession is a tough pill for Meghan Markle to swallow as it puts Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children above the Duke of Sussex's family.

A royal expert dished the details to The Sun saying that despite Harry's nonchalant view, the Duchess of Sussex wasn't too happy about her husband's position in the succession.

"The only modern Prince who really cares where he is in the list, is probably Harry. It is not because he minds for himself," the expert said.

"But his wife Meghan could not understand why, when she had married the future King’s second son, they were so much less important than William and Kate and their tribe of children."

As per the British line of succession Prince Charles, 72, is currently first in line to the throne, as he is the Queen's eldest son.

Prince William, 38, follows second as he is the firstborn son of the Prince of Wales.

After William, the Duke's three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, follow.

It is after William's children that Prince Harry comes in the sixth spot, but even that is uncertain in the event that Kate and Will decide to have another child.

Following the Duke of Sussex, he and Meghan's son, 21-month old Archie is seventh in line to the throne.