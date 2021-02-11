close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
February 11, 2021

Aiman Khan shares a thought-provoking message by Elon Musk

Thu, Feb 11, 2021
Aiman Khan shares a thought-provoking message of Elon Musk

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan shared a thought-provoking message from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk about a bright day.

The Ishq Tamasha actress shared the tweet of the tech mogul in her Instagram Story.

The tweet reads, “If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it’s not.”

In her previous Instagram post, Aiman mesmerized her millions of fans with adorable throwback photos from her visit to Turkey.

She posted the stunning snaps with the caption “#antalyaturkey.”

Aiman, who is an avid social media user, recently became the second Pakistani celebrity to hit 8 million followers on photo-video sharing platform after Ayeza Khan. 

