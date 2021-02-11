close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 11, 2021

Hailey Bieber shows off her grace in chic outfit during her appearance in Beverly Hills

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 11, 2021

Hailey Bieber stunned onlookers with her graceful personality as she stepped out in stylish business wear Wednesday for a meeting in Beverly Hills, California.

The supermodel flaunted her elegance as she sported  a black  power suit with padded shoulders and a deep neckline.

The 24-year-old showbiz star also wore a face mask to protect herself and others form Covid-19. She  rocked  green  heels to elevate her look.

Justin Bieber's sweetheart let her long blonde cascade around her shoulders to give a perfect look to her charming personality.

Hailey also carried a black leather purse while heading to her appointment. the gorgeous model accessorized with a golden necklace and black sunglasses. 

Hailey Rhode Bieber is an American model, media personality, and socialite. Baldwin trained as a ballet dancer, but ended that career due to an injury. She has been featured in major ads for Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger

On Friday, Hailey Bieber shared several snaps from a styling session  on her Instagram page and thanked Beyonce for choosing her to model the collection.

Latest News

More From Entertainment