Khloe Kardashian reveals why Tristan Thompson ‘freaked out’ over daughter True

Khloe Kardashian finally lets fans in on the real reason Tristan Thompson was paralyzed with fear over daughter True.



Khloe shed light on it all during her interview on the Kelly Clarkson Show and was quoted saying, "My parents were the most perfect example and I was really blessed and fortunate to have that as my example and to see that. And even with my stepdad, the integration of all of that and how my dad and my stepdad dealt with one another was really just such a beautiful thing to witness.”

“They played golf once a week and I'm sure that wasn't easy for my dad but he did it for us. And so having that really selfless example was awesome for us. I think with all of us, whether it be Kourtney and Scott, or Tristan and myself, we definitely try to mirror that and always keep it about the kids. But with Tristan, it's a trust thing.”

She also went on to say, “Tristan is so great and trusts me as a mom and knows I'm always going to do the right thing for True. So he really doesn't tell me 'no' a lot of the times and I'm grateful for that because I think as moms we sort of think we have the right to know what we're doing with our kids."



During the course of her interview Khloe even went on to say, "But it was funny, the other day, True is going to be three in April and I wanted to give her her very first trim and when I mean trim I mean not even half an inch. I just wanted to cut some of her baby hairs.”

"And I don't think Tristan has ever told me no and he really freaked out by me wanting to cut her hair. It was so crazy to me. He was freaking out, he called my brother for my mother to talk me out of it. He called my mom."