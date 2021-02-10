Halle Berry claps back at trolls saying she 'cannot keep a man '

Halle Berry responded with a savage reply to the trolls bashing her

Halle Berry does not let anyone get away with being mean to her for no reason and puts them in their place.



Recently, the Oscar-winning actress posted a picture on her Instagram with a quote: “Women don’t owe you [expletive].”

To no one’s surprise, some internet trolls found their way to the post and took the text completely out of context by personally attacking the actress with mean comments. The 54-year-old star was quick to shut them up by being even more ruthless in her replies.

One comment said, “With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN’T keep a man.”

The actress responded with a savage reply to the trolls bashing her.

“Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!” said Halle.