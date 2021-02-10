Britney Spears says she 'wants to be normal'

Britney Spears, who has been under an intense media spotlight for the past couple of decades, has broken her silence amid controversy about her life, saying she 'wants to be normal'.



The 39-year-old singer lives under a conservatorship which sees her handing over control of vast areas of her life to others.

Britney, who is battling mental health issues, has said that she is looking to enjoy a "normal life" after a chaotic past.

The singer shared a 2017 clip of herself performing her hit song "Toxic" on Instagram on Tuesday, and assured fans that she is "enjoying the basics" of life.

Britney penned a heartfelt note along side the video: "I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person."



She wrote: "I love simply enjoying the basics of every day [sic] life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!!"

The singer continued: "We all have so many different bright beautiful lives. Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens."

Documentary Framing Britney Spears has thrown the spotlight back on the singer.

Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari had shared a message of support on Instagram: "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves."

