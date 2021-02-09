Jennifer Lopez reveals how she felt after being snubbed for Oscar nomination

Superstar Jennifer Lopez does not seem to forget the moments when she was overlooked for an Academy Award nomination last year for her role in Hustlers.



The 51-year-old singer/actor was hotly tipped to win big for her famous role as stripper Ramona in the 2019 box office hit thriller, but she failed to earn a nomination on the Academy Awards shortlist.

Sharing her feelings on being snubbed for an Oscar nomination, the singer told Allure: "I was talking about this the other day. (My production partner) Elaine (Goldsmith-Thomas) made a post where she listed all the things I had been nominated for and won that season."

The mother-of-two, who was confidant to win an award, added: "When it came to the Oscars, it was so obviously absent. It was a sting."

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker continued: "I was like, 'Okay, when you're supposedly in everybody else's mind supposed to be nominated and you're not, what does that mean? Is it really real? Are the other ones real and this one isn't?' It came to a point where I was like, 'This is not why I do this. I don't do this to have 10 Oscars sitting on my mantel or 20 Grammys.

The point is creating and the joy that I get from the things I get to put out in the world that entertain and inspire and empower people.... I think my life is about more than awards."

