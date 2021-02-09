This Justin Bieber song helps BTS process their rise to fame

K-pop group BTS certainly deal with a lot due to fame and it turns out that Justin Bieber has played a part in making the process easier.

Speaking in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, J-Hope, a member of the group, said that listening to Justin’s most recent single Lonely with Benny Blanco, allowed him to draw parallels with his life.

The song juxtaposes the isolation that one feels when on the top with the crowdedness of people being in personal business.

"Honestly, at this moment, I feel like I am living a life to fulfill a calling. Also, my personal motto in life is to be thankful at all times despite whatever happens and to enjoy the moment. Therefore, I try to live an accepting life," he explained.

"Recently, I have been listening to Justin Bieber's 'Lonely' and have had many thoughts on how all people think similarly. Therefore, I think things that we need to bear and carry through our lives should be recognized by ourselves. This seems to be very important for all of us."

Another member RM too chimed about how he is coping.

"It actually provides us with so many things, where we're one of the luckiest one that have had those stadium concerts and Billboard Hot 100 No. 1."

Justin, last fall, in an interview for E! News shared why BTS' song Dynamite, which was their first Hot 100, blew up the way it did.

"If anyone knows how to make history, it's BTS. The K-pop group has been shattering records across the global music industry," he said.