Justin Timberlake faces wrath, asked to apologise to Britney Spears after new documentary

Enraged Britney Spears's fans took to Twitter to slam Justin Timberlake, demanding for an apology

A new documentary based on Britney Spears's life has opened a can of worms about her conservatorship.



Apart from taking other aspects in focus, Framing Britney Spears has cast light on the songstress's complex dating history, as a result of which her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake is facing the wrath of her fans.

The actor/singer is being asked to apologise to Spears after he accused her of cheating on him. His narrative was further intensified after his song Cry Me a River, featuring Spears's lookalike, showed a blonde girl sneaking around behind his back.

After the documentary premiered, enraged fans took to Twitter to slam Timberlake, demanding for an apology.

“Justin Timberlake needs to get his apology ready…” one person wrote, while another commented, “Watching Framing Britney Spears is a pretty easy way to feel angry about misogyny, Justin Timberlake, and how we rake every girl and young woman in the spotlight over the coals!”

“Twenty-five minutes into the nyt britney doc and ready to slowly pull out each of justin timberlake’s teeth with a wrench,” another angrily noted.