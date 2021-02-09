Ariana Grande adds another feather to her cap with 20th Guinness World Record

American pop sensation Ariana Grande has been riding high in her career and it looks like the singer has added another feather to her cap.

The Thank U, Next hit maker just bagged her 20th Guinness World Records title, as five of her songs topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It was announced last week by Guinness World Record that Grande now has the "most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100." They wrote on their website: "What makes her recent record achievement so extraordinary is that Grande is currently the only artist to have accomplished this in history."

They went on to add: "Her triumphs come off the back of the impressive strides she has made in the entertainment business, which began in her teens."

She already has a handful of other records under her belt. Some of the most notable ones include: