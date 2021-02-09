Jennifer Aniston shares hilarious clip from 'Friends' with co-stars

Jennifer Aniston on Sunday took to Instagram to share an iconic scene from his popular TV show "Friends" with her co-stars.

Sharing the video clip from the show, the six friends are seen playing football, Jennifer tagged Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

"Happy SuperBowl," she captioned the clip which is one of the hilarious moments from "Friends".

The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League. Since 2004, the game has been played on the first Sunday in February.