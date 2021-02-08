Ray J sends positive vibes to Kardashian, Jenner crew for final season of KUWTK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rapper Ray J has sent positive vibes to the Kardashian-Jenner crew for the final season for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Speaking to E!, the musician said that the end of the 20-season show marks for a new exciting chapter in the family’s life.
"I think when one thing ends, something positive comes after," Ray J said.
"It's just a new chapter in life and I think with the success they've had on E!, it's just been a good run for everyone—financially, for everyone's brand."
"And I know that looking into the future, there are some big things happening for that family as well so much love, congratulations and what a great run."