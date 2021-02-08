Marvel drops new trailer for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ during Super Bowl

Rise and shine Marvel fans! A new trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has just been dropped during the Super Bowl.



The two-minute trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series premiered on Sunday, bringing back Sam and Bucky.

It also featured the return of Helmut Zemo, who was the main villain in Captain America: Civil War, along with VanCamp’s Sharon Carter.

The two characters are also featured on a new poster that was just released.

Watch the trailer below:







