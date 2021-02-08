Miley Cyrus bursts into tears during Super Bowl TikTok tailgate concert

Miley Cyrus got emotional as she enthralled the audience with her hit Wrecking Ball during the Super Bowl 2021 tailgate concert in Tampa on Sunday.

The pop star broke into tears while performing her hit track for the crowd of vaccinated frontline workers.

The 28-year-old singer also shared her words with the crowd after her performance, saying: "Singing that song, Wrecking Ball about feeling completely broken and shattered...everyone's suffering is different, even everyone's threshold of pain.

"I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armour and I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot."

Miley Cyrus, who entered the stage wearing a black and purple cheerleading uniform, began her show by belting out a cover of Toni Basil's Hey Mickey, although she changed the lyrics to "Hey Miley".



The 'Hannah Montana' star also performed her song Prisoner before she was joined on stage by pop icon Billy Joel. Cyrus' daughter also took a moment to thank the essential frontline workers in the audience before she sang a person of Blondie's Heart of Glass.

The former Disney star danced on a motorbike before singing 'Head Like A Hole', 'High', 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' and a mash-up of her single 'Midnight Sky' with Fleetwood Mac's Edge of Seventeen.

Miley Cyrus, who had been teasing her prep work for the performance throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl, ended her concert with a heartfelt rendition of 'The Climb'.