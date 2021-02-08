Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show: The Weeknd set to enthrall fans with his explosive performance

The Weeknd is set to enthrall fans with his blasting performance at the Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show in Tampa.

The Canadian singer will mesmerise the music lovers with handful of his most popular hit songs after taking the stage at the annual event. It would surely be the standout moments of Super Bowel.

Last year Jennifer Lopez and Shakira stole the star-studded show as the iconic musicians wowed fans with their outstanding performance at the biggest sporting fixture in America.

The Weeknd to dazzle the audience this year- 22,000 people are allowed into the 65,000-seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida - and the tens of millions of people watching at home.

The 'Heartless' hitmaker's performance will be one of the major highlights, but music lovers will have to wait until the early hours. Super Bowl LV is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 pm, while halftime show will begin - 90 minutes after the opening - at around 8:00 pm ET today.

The Weeknd will be singing and performing live to enthrall crowds and huge TV audience at the Super Bowl. The singer has reportedly put a huge amount of his own money into today's show.