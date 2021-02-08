Kim Kardashian will file for divorce from Kim Kardashian

American rapper Kanye West is planning to file for divorce from Kim Kardashian, according to a report.

The report in OK! magazine said Kanye is "believed to not care that she wants to hold off on the divorce announcement first."

Quoting a source, E! News reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are "completely done and no longer speaking".

"She is trying to stay strong and move on with her life," the source said.



