Kim Kardashian will file for divorce from Kim Kardashian

American rapper Kanye West is planning to file for divorce from Kim Kardashian, according to a report.
The report in OK! magazine said Kanye is "believed to not care that she wants to hold off on the divorce announcement first."
Quoting a source, E! News reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are "completely done and no longer speaking".
"She is trying to stay strong and move on with her life," the source said.