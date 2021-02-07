Victoria Beckham responds to son Brooklyn’s intimate bathroom selfie with Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckam seemingly supported her eldest son Brooklyn to take an intimate bathroom selfie with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.



In the steamy picture, Victoria and David Beckham's son is seen cuddling up to his half-necked fiancée Nicola in their bathroom.

Brooklyn’s mum did not mind seeing him in a fascinating clinch with his topless bride-to-be as the fashion designer liked the post, showing him hugging his 'other half'.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 21-year-old shared the photo with a sweet caption: "My other half".

Victoria's move to like the post left her fans divided as some lauded it while others dropped some taunting words in the comments section, with one writing: "Haha his mom liked the photo! Awkward." Another commented: 'It's honestly so cringe.'



Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who got engaged last year, are seen getting cozy in their latest picture.