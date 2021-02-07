close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 7, 2021

Victoria Beckham responds to son Brooklyn’s intimate bathroom selfie with Nicola Peltz

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 07, 2021

Victoria Beckam seemingly supported her eldest son Brooklyn to take an intimate bathroom selfie with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

In the steamy picture, Victoria and David Beckham's son is seen cuddling up to his half-necked fiancée Nicola in their bathroom.

Brooklyn’s mum did not mind seeing him in a fascinating clinch with his topless bride-to-be as the fashion designer liked the post, showing him hugging his 'other half'.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 21-year-old shared the photo with a sweet caption: "My other half".

Victoria's move to like the post left her fans divided as some lauded it while others dropped some taunting words in the comments section, with one writing: "Haha his mom liked the photo! Awkward." Another commented: 'It's honestly so cringe.'

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who got engaged last year, are seen getting cozy in their latest picture.

Latest News

More From Entertainment