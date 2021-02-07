close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 07, 2021
Hilaria Baldwin touches on her ‘reflective’ approach towards heritage controversy

Hilaria Baldwin recently opened up about her current approach to handling the conversation surrounding her heritage.

The star gave her thoughts on it all over on Instagram, alongside a family photo with Alec Baldwin.

It read, "I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both.”

"The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."

"I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we're raising our children to share the same love and respect for both. Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we've built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we've built together."

