Marilyn Manson loses his manager Tony Ciulla

Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his long-term manager after his ex-fiancee, along with several other women, have come forward with allegations of physical and sexual abuse against the singer.



Tony Ciulla has worked as a manager for the Don’t Chase The Dead singer since 1996, but, after the disturbing allegations against him, Manson was dropped by his label in 2021.

Everyone knows this 52-year-old singer has always been the subject of controversy, but this time it is not about his art. That’s why long-term fans and supporters have also started to back out.

Evan Rachel went on to her Instagram to post stories about the horrors of dating him.

“[He] Started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission [sic]" she said.

Once the word went out, other women came forward with their stories as well, including photographer Ashley Walters, model Sarah McNeilly, artist Gabriella, activist Love Bailey. The news garnered attention and support for the victims of Manson from over the world.

The Sweet Dreams singer thought to deal with the issue in his own way by posting on his Instagram:

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said.

"My intimate relationship have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."