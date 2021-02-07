Demi Lovato joins hands with Sam Fischer for ‘What Other People Say’

Renowned singer and songwriter Demi Lovato has caused quite the commotion online with the release of her brand new track What Other People Say right alongside musician Sam Fischer.



Its barely been three days into its release and the song has garnered over 422,905 views with a fast track ticket to breaking monumental records.

The music video itself has been constructed around the game Guess Who? And each card features a caricature of Demi and Sam.

Check it out below:



