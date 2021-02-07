close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 7, 2021

Demi Lovato joins hands with Sam Fischer for ‘What Other People Say’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 07, 2021
Demi Lovato joins hands with Sam Fischer for ‘What Other People Say’

Renowned singer and songwriter Demi Lovato has caused quite the commotion online with the release of her brand new track What Other People Say right alongside musician Sam Fischer.

Its barely been three days into its release and the song has garnered over 422,905 views with a fast track ticket to breaking monumental records.

The music video itself has been constructed around the game Guess Who? And each card features a caricature of Demi and Sam.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment