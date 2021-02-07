Is Emma Watson engaged?

Emma Watson prepped to fly away for a romantic getaway with her businessman partner

Have British actor Emma Watson and beau Leo Robinton finally taken the next step in their relationship?

The Harry Potter star, 30, was spotted sporting a ring on ‘that’ finger as she prepped to fly away for a romantic getaway with her businessman partner.

While fans had a little something to supposedly celebrate over, many were even left a bit concerned as The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor arrived at LAX airport on a knee support scooter, hinting that she may have sustained injuries.

According to the Daily Mail, Watson and Robinton are headed to Mexico together for a pre-Valentine’s trip.

Rumours about the two getting serious had been making rounds since a while as she is also believed to have been introduced to Robinton’s parents.