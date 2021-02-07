close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 7, 2021

Gigi Hadid sparks a frenzy after calling daughter 'Khaiba'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 07, 2021

American supermodel Gigi Hadid has officially revealed the nickname of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter.

After earlier revealing four-month-old Khai’s name through her Instagram bio, the model, 25, has now revealed that her nickname is Khaiba.

Commenting under a post by her friend Olivia Perez, Gigi wrote: “I love you sm it hurts. Khaiba is lucky to have an auntie like u [sic].”

Soon after, fans went wild, assuming that Khai was actually short for Khaiba.

However, Gigi was quick to set the record straight about her bundle of joy as she replied to a tweet about the name speculation and wrote: “Lol no it’s just a nickname.”


