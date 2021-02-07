Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde 'getting serious' as romance heats up

Power couple Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles seem to be going stronger than ever, after their relationship was recently made public.



A source spilled the tea about the pair and where they stand currently in the midst of the frenzy that was sparked earlier when news of their relationship broke.

Speaking to People, the insider said the two “seem very serious” and “spend all their time together.”

"She is also very happy with Harry. Olivia and Harry continue to film in L.A. Filming has been tricky because of COVID. They have shut down the set several times for testing and breaks,” said the insider.

"Olivia is amazing to work with though. She stays calm and very focused despite all the breaks,” they added.

Earlier, source confirmed to People magazine that the two got closer together while filming for Wilde’s directorial project, Don’t Worry Darling, that stars the former One Direction member in a lead role.