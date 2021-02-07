Gigi Hadid sets the record straight about those plastic surgery rumours

American supermodel Gigi Hadid has shot down all those rumours about her getting a plastic surgery.



In a video for Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, the 25-year-old model clarified that while many people initially assumed that she had gotten stuff done to her face, it was all just the power of makeup.

"When I look back on my first red carpets when I didn't have makeup artists I would obviously do my own makeup,” she said in the video.

"Now it's like, people pull up those pictures and are like, 'Oh, Gigi's nose looks different in these pictures than now’,” she went on to say.

"Or, they'll talk about something with my face. Like, 'This has changed on Gigi.' It's really like, that's the power of makeup/ Like, I've never done anything to my face... I would just put it everywhere. Then it just looks, it's all one shape,” she added.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Gigi wrote: "I don’t get to do this every day. new moms, moms, parents, whoever’s watching .. washing your face is self love, brushing your hair is self love, playing with makeup to dress up, or be creative, is self love.”

"If you did anything for yourself today, I’m proud of you. BIG LOVE HOPE U ENJOY,” she added.

