PSL 2021: Official anthem 'Groove Mera' released

The official anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been released, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Saturday.



The song, "Groove Mera", features Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners, the statement said, adding that the song refers to the "swing and feel of the movements of cricketers".

"It refers to moments of finesse that one finds in the heart of every cricket match," it added.

The anthem is a celebration of Pakistan’s musical diversity. The mix of artists is particularly exciting as it represents artists from opposite ends of Pakistan’s musical spectrum.

The anthem brings together voices from Pakistan’s rich musical landscape: regional folk and urban sounds of pop and hip-hop.

The video, directed by Fida Moin, includes six leading cricketers who would be featuring for their respective franchises in the tournament, the players are Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) Shan Masood (Multan Sultans), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators), Babar Azam (Karachi Kings), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) and Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi).

Meanwhile, on the occasion, Naseebo Lal said: “It feels great to be a part of the anthem because I have never done a song like this where I have enjoyed myself so much.”

Similarly, Aima Baig said that she felt overwhelmed. "It’s been an amazing journey and I’m really thankful for the opportunity. The vibe of the anthem is very street and urban with elements of festival EDM.”

Talha Younis, of the Young Stunners fame, said that he was "honoured" to be a part of the anthem been. "This time the HBL PSL has tried something different and out-of-the-box and I feel like people would love it.”