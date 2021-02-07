Marwa Hocane was the perfect choice for 'Sanam Teri Kasam', admits filmakers

Mawra Hocane’s brilliant execution of her role as a Brahmin girl in the film “Sanam Teri Kasam” has had the filmmakers still marvel about it till today.

“Sanam Teri Kasam” was released exactly five years ago, on February 5th. The cast included Taish's star, HarshvardhanRane, and none other than Pakistan’s top-tier actress, Mawra Hocane. This appearance was Ahista Ahista’s actress’s debut performance in Bollywood, and no doubt it swept the audience off their feet.

The film directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru were convinced about ensuring the diversity of their casting choices. They expected blank canvases to adapt to the storyline with much more extremity, and their performance would have more gravitas. Radhika Rao reportedly said, “It was great seeing a Muslim girl like Mawra playing the character of a Brahmin girl.”

The film is based on a historical romantic Tragedy based on Erich Segal’s bestselling Novel, Love Story, written in 1970. Co-director, Sapru elaborated on the film’s plot:

“While writing this film, we drew every moment, character, and dialogue from our personal lives. The girl Saru (played by Hocane) is a Telugu Brahmin and she lives like (co-director) Radhika (Rao)’s family. The boy belongs to something like my background. Also, there was an inspiration from mythology — Shiv Puran. Typically, like an Indian folktale, if a daughter’s wedding is not blessed by the father, it is not considered a successful wedding.”

This movie has been Mawra’s only project in Bollywood. But with the wide-appreciation she received for her performance, there are high hopes that she will soon reappear in Bollywood again.