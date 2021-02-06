close
Sat Feb 06, 2021
Tom Holland leaves fans speechless with James Bond casting revelations

Award winning actor Tom Holland has finally given fans an answer regarding his rumored casting in the new James Bond.

He shed light on it all during his interview with Variety and was quoted saying, “I’ve got two roles coming up that I’m playing in the next few years that I’m really excited about, but I can’t talk about them yet.”

“But I mean, ultimately, as a young British lad who loves cinema, I’d love to be James Bond. So, you know, I’m just putting that out there.” After all, “I look pretty good in a suit.”

