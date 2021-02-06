Prince George’s godmother reflects on Princess Diana’s affection: ‘I do what Diana did’

Prince George’s godmother recently spilled the beans behind her and Princess Diana’s love for the royal heir.

The royal’s godmother, Julia Samuel, detailed her feelings on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast and was even quoted saying, “So I do to George what [Diana] did to us. Which is give impossible toys which are really noisy, take a lot of making.”

“I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together. And then put all the machinery together and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that. That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh.”

Before concluding she even added, “He is amazing. He’s funny and feisty and cheeky and God [Diana] would have loved him so much. That is heartbreaking for all of them.”