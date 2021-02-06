Trump resigns from SAG-AFTRA in a scornful letter after facing expulsion

Trump faced an expulsion after the national board decided he had committed a violation

Former president of the United States Donald Trump wrote a scathing resignation letter to Hollywood’s labor union SAG-AFTRA on Thursday.

After he was expelled as a member of the SAG-AFTRA last month, the former reality TV star wrote a scornful letter and ripped the union, telling other members, “Who cares!”

As per Deadline, Trump wrote to the entertainment union president Gabrielle Carteris: “I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!”

“While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice – to name just a few!” he went on to say.

“Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas – as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?'” he added.

“As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me,” he concluded.

Back in January, Trump faced an expulsion after the national board decided he had committed a violation.

Issuing a statement, Carteris said: “Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press. There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers.”