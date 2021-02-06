Hailey Bieber admires Gigi Hadid's 'Vogue' cover look

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hailey Bieber on Thursday took to Instagram to share a screenshot of Vogue's latest cover that featured supermodel Gigi Hadid.
Gigi Hadid spoke about motherhood, self-discovery and life beyond modeling in her interview with the popular magazine.
Hailey shared the magazine cover with heart eyes emoji to express her love for the fellow model on Instagram.