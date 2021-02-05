Buckingham Palace in agony after Meghan Markle's half-sister drops bombshell tell-all

A particular chapter in the book penned by Meghan Markle's half-sister sent shockwaves across the palace

Buckingham Palace is fearing its end after Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha, released her much-awaited tell-all biography The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister: A Memoir, Part One.



According to Express UK, a particular chapter in the called Queen Would be Appalled sent shockwaves across the palace.

In the book, Samantha warned readers that when it comes to Meghan “things are not always as they seem” and sometimes the “truth is stranger than fiction."

Meanwhile, the Duchess's sister was also quoted by journalists as saying “The Queen would be appalled” and called Meghan a “ducha**” on Twitter.

About Megxit, she said, “Prince Harry and Meghan have quite a bit of apologising to do. We aren’t talking about teenagers, we are talking about adults who knew what they were doing and in regards to my father it was so incredibly wrong and shocking.”