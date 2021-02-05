close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 5, 2021

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson sheds light on their plans for baby no. 2

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 05, 2021
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spill the beans behind their plans to plan for baby number two.

Their future plans as a couple were discussed at length in a new season trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In it Khloe was quoted saying, “Every time I post a video, Kim [Kardashian] DMs me and she’s like, ‘She can’t play by herself her whole life. In my head when I was gonna have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child."

"Especially being in quarantine with her [amid the coronavirus pandemic], I felt bad. She had no friends. She had nobody. [She and her cousins] were isolated even from each other for so long.”

Addressing her daughter’s age the reality TV star went on to say, “True’s getting older and I feel like it’s now time to have another kid. We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

