Scott Disick is aware of his ex Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Travis Barker

Scott Disick is reportedly not jealous of his ex Kourtney Kardashian's rumored relationship with Travis Barker as he is not dating with her anymore.



A source told Us Weekly : 'Scott is aware of them being together and is OK with it since they have no more dating.'

The two, who have been dating for about a month, haven't publicly confirmed their romance.

Barker, who shot to fame as the drummer for Blink-182, recently showed some affection for 'KUWTK' star in the comments of her latest swimsuit photo shared on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Scott is also aware of their rumoured relationship and not experiencing any envy over their romance.

Scott and Kourtney, who had a tempestuous romance for years, are proud parents of three children- Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six.

After their final breakup in 2015, Kourtney spent a while romancing Algerian model Younes Bendjima. She was also briefly linked to model Luka Sabbat.

On the other hand, Scott is dating 19-year-old-model Amelia who has been open about her past experiences with anorexia. The heartthrob also enjoyed two-year relationship with Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia.

Kendall Jenner, in a new trailer for the final season of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', said that Kourtney and Scott are 'definitely made for each other'.