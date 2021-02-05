close
Thu Feb 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 5, 2021

Eminem shares behind the scene photo gallery

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 05, 2021

Eminem on Wednesday released a collection of pictures from the shoot of his music video for "Higher".

"Higher" was part of his new album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".

Taking to Twitter, Slim Shady wrote, "And you ain't gon' get there if you watered-down / You gotta take shots with a hundred proof". Gallery from the #HIGHER video shoot now up on the site."

Check out the pictures below:


