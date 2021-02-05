Eminem shares behind the scene photo gallery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Eminem on Wednesday released a collection of pictures from the shoot of his music video for "Higher".
"Higher" was part of his new album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".
Taking to Twitter, Slim Shady wrote, "And you ain't gon' get there if you watered-down / You gotta take shots with a hundred proof". Gallery from the #HIGHER video shoot now up on the site."
Check out the pictures below: