Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis working on family as a unit amid quarantine

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis sought quarantine as an opportunity to work on their family

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have made the most of quarantine becoming closer as a family.



The couple started dating in 2012 and got married in 2015. Mila, 37, and Ashton, 42, have two kids together Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4.

As the pandemic took over the world, Ashton and Mila took this time, away from their work, as an opportunity to work on their family and get closer to their kids.

A close friend of the family told E!News, "They do everything together and are a tight family unit. They truly enjoy being together and have a lot of fun."

The family reportedly goes out together in the morning and after dropping the kids off, Ashton and Mila catch up with each other’s life during car drives and morning coffee.

Lauding Ashton's commendable fatherhood skils, the insider said, "Ashton is a super hands on dad and loves being with the kids just as much as Mila. The past year has given them extra time with the kids and they've found some silver linings in that."