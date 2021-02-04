PSL 2021: NCOC allows 20% spectators for group matches

A view of PSL match.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Thursday allowed 20% spectators during the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) group matches, according to a statement issued by the country’s COVID-19 body.

The announcement was made by the NCOC after detailed deliberations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the health officials.

“Review for playoffs in March in view of prevailing positivity ratio at that time,” it said.

The decision means around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Fans will have to follow strict SOPs during their time at the stadium during PSL matches.

“They won’t be allowed to touch the ball, they won’t be able to bring food from outside, they will have to wear a mask and maintain social distance all the time,” said a PCB official while elaborating the COVID-19 SOPs to be followed.

According to the PCB, the NCOC and the cricket authorities will continue to work together and monitor the situation before a decision to increase crowd numbers for the three playoffs and the final is made.

“The NCOC made the decision following a detailed and comprehensive briefing by the PCB officials, in which they assured that the event organisers and the PCB will strictly follow government COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures, including social distancing,” said the PCB in a separate statement.

The PCB further added that it will soon announce its ticketing policy to provide further clarity to the fans on how they can purchase tickets and the process to enter/exit the venues during the matches.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said that he was thankful to the NCOC for trusting the PCB and allowing limited fans to watch live action of the Pakistan Super League 2021.

“This is an endorsement that the PCB is an institution, which is capable of planning and then successfully implementing COVID-19 SOPs during its marquee event being staged in Pakistan for the second successive year,” Ehsan Mani said.

“Fans are the PCB’s biggest asset and we are delighted that no matter a small number, but some will be able to have access to the matches. Their presence will add flavour and excitement to one of the biggest and most challenging leagues in the cricket calendar,” Mani said in a statement released by the PCB.

“We understand not everyone will get an opportunity to watch the matches due to the limited number of seats, but these are baby-steps and considering that most of the sport events are being played in empty stadium, this is a positive achievement and step in the right direction.”