‘Dancing On Ice’ star Rufus Hound tests positive for Coronavirus

British actor, comedian and presenter Rufus Hound has withdrawn from ice-skating show Dancing On Ice after testing positive for coronavirus.
Rufus Hound, who came into contact with someone with Covid-19 and forced to sit out last week, revealed in a video that he was diagnosed with coronavirus.
He shared a video on Twitter said that he will no longer be participating in Dancing on Ice.
He tweeted, “I will no longer be participating in @dancingonice.”
In the description of the video on his YouTube channel, Rufus Hound said “As a result of contracting COVID, I am unable to continue to participate in this season of Dancing on Ice.”