Wed Feb 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 3, 2021

Dua Lipa's new track 'We’re Good' to be released on February 11

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 03, 2021

Dua Lipa has delighted fans as she announced the release date of her new single "We're Good", which will drop next week.

The British singer kicked off February by celebrating "Levitating" reaching number five on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart. She also teased new music 'coming soon'.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Dua shared the cover photo and  wrote: " WE’RE GOOD ~ 11TH FEB  -PRE-SAVE".

Dua Lipa  confirmed last month that the b-sides are "on the way",  but it's currently unclear if "We're Good" is a Future Nostalgia b-side. 

