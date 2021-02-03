'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Ilbilge Hatun actress introduces her husband

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hande Soral won hearts of millions of people for her role in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".
The Turkish actress on Wednesday shared a picture with her husband.
Hande played the role of Ilbilge Hatun in the final season of the historical TV series which is also being aired on Pakistan's state run TV.
Her character becomes the second wife of the Turkish warrior in the final season of the historical TV series.