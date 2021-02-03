close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 3, 2021

'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Ilbilge Hatun actress introduces her husband

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 03, 2021

Hande Soral won hearts of millions of  people for her role in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The Turkish actress on Wednesday shared a picture with her husband.

Hande played the role of Ilbilge Hatun in the final season of the historical TV series which is also being aired on Pakistan's state run TV.

Her character becomes the second wife of the Turkish warrior in the final season of the historical TV series.


