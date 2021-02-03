BTS, BLACKPINK land numerous nominations at 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

BTS and BLACKPINK are in the race to bag a number of trophies at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and their fan bases are roaring in excitement.



Both the groups scored nominations in the Favorite Music Group category and are reported to battle it out with renowned bands like Black Eyed Peas, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, And One Republic.

BTS’s nominations include their hit track Dynamite whereas BLACKPINK made it into the nomination list through their collaboration with Selena Gomez in Ice Cream.