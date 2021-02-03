close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 3, 2021

BTS, BLACKPINK land numerous nominations at 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 03, 2021
BTS, BLACKPINK land numerous nominations at 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

BTS and BLACKPINK are in the race to bag a number of trophies at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and their fan bases are roaring in excitement.

Both the groups scored nominations in the Favorite Music Group category and are reported to battle it out with renowned bands like Black Eyed Peas, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, And One Republic.

BTS’s nominations include their hit track Dynamite whereas BLACKPINK made it into the nomination list through their collaboration with Selena Gomez in Ice Cream.

Latest News

More From Entertainment