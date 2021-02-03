Rihanna and the farmers protest: Pakistanis laugh at BJP trolls on Twitter

Barbados singer Rihanna. — Pinterest/File

Indian trolls have started taking aim at Barbados singer Rihanna after she tweeted on the farmers protest, urging people to start a conversation about her. Some Pakistanis on Twitter took the opportunity to craft witty memes that take aim at India's Pakistan-phobia anytime something happens in their country.

BJP and Indian trolls on Twitter started firing shots at Rihanna after her tweet inspired the likes of Greta Thunberg and Meena Harris to also raise their voices for the farmers protest.

Pakistani Twitterati, on the other hand, did what they do best in these situations-- craft witty memes at the expense of the Indians.

Taking to Twitter, many people reminded the extremist BJP trolls that Rihanna was not a paid Pakistani agent and neither was she a Pakistani national.

Turns out, a BJP member on Twitter actually thinks Rihanna is a Pakistani. Rimmel Mohydin had something to say about that.

Hajra thought Indians thinking Rihanna is a paid Pakistani agent is the "highlight of the month".

A saner voice from India reminded the BJP trolls how their criticism targeted towards Rihanna is ridiculous.

Someone hilariously pointed out how Rihanna didn't sing "Dil Dil Pakistan".



