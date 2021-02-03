Insider spills Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still 'madly in love' after split

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are 'madly in love' and open to reconciling in the future

Kylie Jener and Travis Scott have been struggling to move past each other, even after parting ways two years ago.



As revealed by an insider, the couple is still 'madly in love' and open to reconciling in the future.

"Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy," the source told E!News.

"Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren't ruling out getting back together. They aren't putting pressure on the relationship right now," they added.

Meanwhile, neither Kylie nor Travis are seeing anyone else "at this moment," paving the way for future possibilities.

The duo, wh has one daughter named Stormi, called it quits in the fall of 2019, more than a year after she was born.