Gigi Hadid's father Mohamed reveals how Zayn Malik is as a father

American supermodel Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid has opened up about her beau Zayn Malik.



In a video posted by MailOnline, the property tycoon, 72, was full of praises for her daughter’s boyfriend as he called him a “great dad” after he and Gigi welcomed their daughter Khai last year in September.

"I have met him and he's a great, great father to my grandchild. I saw his actions and he seems like he'll make a great father and that's all I'm interested in, to be honest - good to my daughter and granddaughter,” he said.

Mohamed co-parents Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid with his ex-wife Yolanda Hadid.

His other two daughters, Marielle and Alana are from his first marriage with Mary Butler.