close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 3, 2021

Gigi Hadid's father Mohamed reveals how Zayn Malik is as a father

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 03, 2021

American supermodel Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid has opened up about her beau Zayn Malik.

In a video posted by MailOnline, the property tycoon, 72, was full of praises for her daughter’s boyfriend as he called him a “great dad” after he and Gigi welcomed their daughter Khai last year in September.

"I have met him and he's a great, great father to my grandchild. I saw his actions and he seems like he'll make a great father and that's all I'm interested in, to be honest - good to my daughter and granddaughter,” he said.

Mohamed co-parents Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid with his ex-wife Yolanda Hadid.

His other two daughters, Marielle and Alana are from his first marriage with Mary Butler. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment