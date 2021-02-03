Prince Harry looking to ‘spend more time in UK’ in a bid to secure lost titles

Word recently got out about Prince Harry’s military titles being in jeopardy ahead of the 12-month Megxit review.



Now, it has been reported that the Duke of Sussex wants to spend more time in the UK in order to keep his military titles safe.

According to the Daily Telegraph, via Mirror Online, Prince Harry will do whatever he can do protect his three patronages.

A source, identified as Harry’s ‘friend’, told the outlet: “His military work is one of the most important things to him. Of course he wants to keep them.”

Earlier, royal correspondent of the Daily Express, Richard Palmer cited sources claiming that the monarch is not allowing Harry to retain his three honourary military titles if he doesn’t join the royal family full time.

"These appointments are entirely a gift of the Queen,” he said.

Regarding the 12-month review, Palmer said the meeting will be quite low-key: “There’s not much to discuss.”

After the review that is set to take place in March, the duke would lose his appointments as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commander of the RAF Honington in Bury St. Edmunds and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.