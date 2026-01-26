Charli XCX praises Kylie Jenner's performance in 'The Moment'

Charli XCX has applauded Kylie Jenner for her performance in a new mockumentary, The Moment.

In a new interview with Deadline, the 33-year-old singer called Kylie a "great actress," describing her performance in the mockumentary "phenomenal."

"The sort of people who are playing themselves, as you mentioned Kylie, she was just phenomenal. She totally got the assignment," said the 360 hitmaker. She is a really great actress."

Charli also praised other cast members, including Rosanna Arquette, Jamie Demetriou, Hailey Benton Gates, and Alexander Skarsgard.

"Rachel [Sennott] as well, who is playing herself, also incredible. There’s a little Julia Fox cameo moment in there too … Bringing all of these amazing people into the world was just so fabulous," she said.

The Moment, inspired by Charli’s real-life music tour, will release on January 30, 2026.

Talking about the forthcoming mockumentary, the Boys songstress said, “Of course, this story is entirely fictional, entirely scripted, but we’ve often thought that what we were able to do with this film is hopefully touch on something that’s even more honest and more vulnerable than perhaps what a documentary might have done.”