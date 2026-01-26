Brooks Nader breaks silence on Ben Affleck romance with rare comment

Brooks Nader is opening up about her romance rumours with Ben Affleck.

The 28-year-old 'Love Thy Nader' star has turned to her social media and has clarified that she has never met the director.

Nader wrote in a comment: “Haven’t met him in my life.”

During a December 2025 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Nader briefly spoke about her marriage to Billy Haire. Nader called it quits with her husband in 2025.

“I was newly divorced and I told them, ‘Give me the hottest, douchiest guy,’ and they gave me Gleb,” she noted.

“I felt as though there was so much sexual tension on the first day we met that it would just get worse and worse.”

n conversation with the People magazine, standing by “traditional” Christmas set up this year, Nader said that there are two Holiday decorations that she would never have on display in her home.

“I cannot stand tinsel,” she said. “I hate it — I just can't.”

Another one she said, “I don't hate, but I strongly dislike,” is a “themed” Christmas tree that’s “frosty white” or “all silver.”

“I just really don't want anyone to do that in front of me. It's not a vibe,” Nader explained.

She jokingly noted that her style is more classic with a slight “Ralph Lauren-y.”

“The only time I keep it classy is with my Christmas décor,” she said,