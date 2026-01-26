Natalie Portman slams Oscars' double standards ahead of 2026 ceremony

Natalie Portman has criticized the Academy Awards for snubbing female directors in the 2026 nominations.

The 44-year-old actress addressed the Oscars' double standards while promoting her new film, The Gallerist, at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

“So many of the best films I saw this year were made by women,” Natalie said while speaking with Variety.

“You just see the barriers at every level because so many were not recognized at awards time," she continued.

The Black Swan actress added, "Between Sorry Baby and Left-Handed Girl and Hedda and The Testament of Ann Lee… Extraordinary films this year that I think a lot of people are enjoying and loving, but are not getting the accolades that they deserve."

For those unversed, Chloé Zhao, director of Hamnet, is the only woman nominated for Best Director at this year's Academy Awards.

The other nominees in the category are Josh Safdie, Paul Thomas Anderson, Joachim Trier, and Ryan Coogler.

Natalie also discussed the challenges of getting a movie made today.

“Even when you pass the barriers of getting your financing, which is harder, getting into festivals, which is harder. Every step of the road is harder, and then you’re out and it’s great, and then it also doesn’t get the attention,” she said. “We have a lot of work to do still.”

“But joyfully, with a lot of joy, working with each other," added the Thor star. "It’s a very special process to be in community with women on set."