'The Testaments' star Chase Infiniti recalls meeting Elisabeth Moss for first time

Chase Infiniti reveals what Elisabeth Moss told her ahead of 'The Testaments'

Chase Infiniti got guidance from her onscreen mom Elisabeth Moss while filming The Testaments, the sequal to The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Testaments will pick up where the Handmaid’s Tale left off and see Moss’ character June’s first daughter Hannah or Agnes still trapped in Gilead. It will follow the younger generation of women growing up in the suffocating environment, "grappling with the bleak future that awaits them," per series creator Bruce Miller.

Infiniti, 25, who plays Agnes, shared that she met the lead star of the Handmaid’s Tale while filming for the sequel and the actress was highly encouraging and supportive.

"I actually didn't get to meet Elisabeth Moss really until the end [of filming]," Infiniti told People. "But she kind of immediately after I met her, like, wrapped me into a big hug and was kind of like, ‘You got this. You got this. Okay? You got it.'"

Back in April, Miller shared some insight into the upcoming sequel, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "We tried not to make the same show — it’s got younger voices, it’s got a completely different feel and a completely different vibe but it’s still Gilead."

The Testaments will also be based on the events from Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name. The show will drop on Hulu in April. Alongside Chase Infiniti, the show will star Lucy Halliday and Rowan Blanchard. Ann Dowd will return as Aunt Lydia.