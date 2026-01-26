Alan Carr says dating apps put him off

Alan Carr says his brief experience with dating apps left him taken aback by how blunt things can get.

The 49-year-old comedian and TV presenter, who won Celebrity Traitors last year, recently shared that he feels 2026 may be the right time to put himself back into the dating world after his split from husband Paul Drayton in 2022, after 18 years together.

“You’ve got to have a home life, a love life and a social life, you know? Sometimes I don’t get that balance right, but in 2026 I might. A new year’s resolution ‘Let’s find love’ - that’s the only thing that’s missing in my life,” quoted Woman’s Weekly via Bang Showbiz.

Carr explained that the push came from close friend Amanda Holden, who signed him up to a dating site while they were filming Amanda & Alan’s Greek Job in Corfu. However, the move quickly led to culture shock despite his good intentions.

Carr revealed that one of the first messages he received asked an explicit question about his body, something that left both him and Holden stunned.

He joked that while Holden is a strong ally of the LGBTQ+ community, she was unprepared for how direct gay dating apps can be compared to straight dating.

Carr said the experience showed just how different the dynamics can be and that Holden was particularly surprised by the speed and bluntness of the exchanges.

Despite the awkward start, Carr insists he hasn’t given up on the idea of finding a partner. He said a love life is the one thing missing from an otherwise full routine, which includes work, friendships, and home life.

The presenter also described himself as “hard work” in relationships, but remains hopeful that the right connection could still be out there.