Charli xcx gushes over Kylie Jenner's 'phenomenal' movie debut

Kylie Jenner "got the assignment" as Charli xcx praised her acting skills in the new movie, The Moment.

As the Kardashian star made her acting debut in the December 2025 trailer, the British singer and songwriter told Deadline that she felt "lucky" to work with an "incredible" cast.

“I feel like we feel so lucky to really work with such an incredible cast and, you know, I know everybody says this when they make a film but we did really bond in quite a mental way,” she said in a video posted on the Instagram account of the outlet on Saturday.

“The sort of people who are playing themselves, as you mentioned Kylie, she was just phenomenal. She totally got the assignment. She is a really great actress," Charli praised.

While sharing some behind-the-scenes insights, Charli revealed she and the cast “went out every weekend."

"It was sort of like a constant hangover, but in a really nice way," Charli noted.

She further listed other cast members like Julia Fox's who made a brief appearance in the movie and Rachel Sennott, "who is playing herself," which the Brat artist also said was "incredible."

"Bringing all of these amazing people into the world was just so fabulous," she added.

The Moment, which is produced by Charli and cowritten by Aidan Zamiri and Bertie Brandes, all set to hit theaters on January 30.